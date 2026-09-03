THE REAL SIDE OF DENNIS PINEDA

Seldom I meet in person Vice Governor Dennis Pineda. Few times I go to their family owned Royce Hotel and Casino I saw him having dinner with some athlete friends of his dining at Amare, an Italian restaurant run by his sister Kukay. He is always dressed fashionably, just like many Capampangans who are known for their fastidious dressing since time immemorial. As a matter of fact in the early years at least five of the known tailor shops in Manila were all owned by Capampangans. I remember RM Manlapat,Estacio, Fifth Avenue, Patis Tesoro and few more. (Ka Luis Taruc, the Huk supremo was a popular tailor before the war). Maybe some people may have their reason why they have an issue on how he dressed while extending help to flood victims. ( Well kaniya kaniyang POV yan). To me that’s no big deal. Let’s look on the positive side. Pineda loves basketball. His passion aside from public service. He was able to develop basketball talents who became high paying athletes in the Philippine Basketball Association, namely Arwind Santos, who became PBA Most Valuable Player, Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang, who were highly used and well paid players in the league. Dennis Pineda aka Delta is not new to challenges., even in his political career. As governor, he presides over the fate of his provincemates in the battle against the pandemic. He was a tenacious, hardworking and disciplined young leader and whose inspiration is his mother, Nanay Baby. Delta his years at the capitol have his focus is on the safety of every cabalen. He isn’t much of speaker like those street level politicians but is so success driven who carefully weigh his actions and decisions. Pampanga is a premier province, yet there are still certain sectors which are gripped of poverty. We call them the vulnerable sector. All the relief the province can afford cascaded to the qualified beneficiaries. No one should be left behind, according to Pineda, to the point digging on his personal funds. And his charity extended to provinces which are calamity stricken, according to an account by members of media. NOTES- The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) management should by now learned lessons how to deal with the flooding in the Tulaoc, San Simon section of the expressway. The flooding in that area was experienced already three years ago. No lasting intervention was done… The brothers Lazatin, Mayor Jon and Congressman Pogi were hands-on in making rounds of the the affected areas… I didn’t see much of Mabalacat Mayor Geld Aquino, but Sasmuan Mayor Lina Bagasina was on top of the situation.