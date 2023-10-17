The return of the annual balls

We love fiestas. People aside from visiting kids and friends had the chance of watching zarzuela or two bit musical jamboree starring unknown performers. The more cultured loved the serenatas of two big bands competing on the eve of fiesta which were held at the church patio. Santacruzans were big events. An occasion to watch bevy of beauties coming from other towns in their beautiful gowns and all made up.Those and many more were memories of childhood which will never come back.