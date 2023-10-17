The return of the annual balls

Kundiman in Angeles, Circulo Fernandino in San Fernando, Old Legs in Bacolor, Pillars in Porac, Mountainside in Magalang, Cariniosa in Concepcion, Tarlac. And almost all towns in the early years there were annual social clubs. The perfume sets did rigodon de honor, a classic dance copied from the elites of Spain serving as the highlight of the night. Btw. This year's Kundiman I saw on their Facebook walls fashion statements of several ladies among them Leigh Jocson,Rea Go, Weng Pangilinan, Lisa Timbol, Carol Pecson, Mhines Knobel, Bebot Hipolito, Dolly Pecson, Guy Munoz and VM Vicky Cabigting among others.
The lifestyles of Capampangans I keep and love writing about. In the early years the rich Capampangans, particularly those living in Manila grouped together and formed a ball club called ‘Man Communidad Pampanguena ‘, a counterpart of the Kahirurp ball club of the sugar baron families in Negros and Bacolod City. The demarcation line was drawn between the haves and the haves not. The sugar planters occupied the front seats of cockpits and churches. No poor can sit in the two front row seats.
This I remember. Lifestyle evolved over the years.I was still in shorts, and there were only few families in Porac who owned those encased television sets and what was mostly viewed at nighttime were the Combat series starring Rick Jason and Vic Morrow, Hawaii Five with Steve Mcgarett and Wild Wild West with Robert Conrad. There was never a traffic jam on the streets because only few jeepneys were plying the nine kilometer Porac-Angeles stretch.Maybe only twenty families owned cars.
In my hometown there was only one public school and located at the back of the Catholic church. Students coming from the barrios had to walk some kilometers. I remember some of them like the Saenz siblings from Hacienda Dolores, the Coronel brothers from Pulong Santol and the Dimalantas from Mitla.Hitching a hike from jeepneys for them was a luxury.
For movies I go to Angeles City. Box office tickets were 25 centavos for orchestra and fifty centavos for balcony. There were only five movie theaters in Angeles City, namely Devry, Marte, Paraiso, Rio and Eden Theatres. The known Hollywood actors were John Wayne, Richard Widmark, Gregorio Peck, Kirk Douglas, Humphrey Bogart among others. Gorgeous women in those years Ingrid Bergman, Gina Lolobrigida, Cyd Charisse, Jennifer Jones were among the popular. Brigitte Bardot was a fantasy.
Our cabalen Rogelio Dela Rosa was king of Philippine movies. His rival for the title was Leopoldo Salcedo of Cavite. All kids like me love action and watched movies of Jesus ‘Og’ Ramos, Jose Padilla Sr. in Sawa sa Lumang Simboryo, and Cesar Ramirez in Bernardo Carpio. Efren Reyes Sr. was a swashbuckler and always on the scenes for long sword fights with Johnny Montero.
We love fiestas. People aside from visiting kids and friends had the chance of watching zarzuela or two bit musical jamboree starring unknown performers. The more cultured loved the serenatas of two big bands competing on the eve of fiesta which were held at the church patio. Santacruzans were big events. An occasion to watch bevy of beauties coming from other towns in their beautiful gowns and all made up.Those and many more were memories of childhood which will never come back.