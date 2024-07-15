The right to access and inclusion

Just a few weeks after the end of the school year (EOSY) last May, my best friend asked for help regarding the dilemma she and her family were going through. Similar to my son Lance, her son who is my godchild has also been diagnosed with autism. Upon the diagnosis late last year, she informed me right away knowing that I had been in a similar situation before. As her best friend above anything else, I comforted her and as a mother of a child with autism myself, I knew I had a role to play in her journey towards acceptance and endurance of being a parent of a child diagnosed with this life-long condition.

She shared with me the confusion and irregularities that her family has been dealing with in the private school catering to children with special needs where her son was enrolled. The school has been misleading them knowing that they had little background as regards how special education (SPED) works in private and public schools in the country. The school charged them an extra P20,000 per month for a shadow teacher although it can be argued that based on the recommendations of the developmental pediatrician, their son can cope with a regular or formal set-up of education. Nevertheless, since my best friend and her husband were not fully aware of the details of the SPED set-up, they agreed to the arrangement. It was towards the end of the previous school year that she raised the concern with the school after they had been informed that their son was categorized as non-graded.

When she informed me about what happened, I told her the consequences of being in a non-graded status, explaining to her that in the Philippines, the transition from non-graded to graded is still uncommon and may cause delays in the number of years that a child may finish basic education. We decided to elevate the matter with the concerned DepEd office, and until now, their complaint has yet to be resolved. Although my best friend already found a new school where she could transfer her son, the officials of the previous school remained quite insincere and dubious regarding the decisions and actions they had taken.

This week, the nation celebrates the National Disability Rights Week through Proclamation No. 597, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declaring July 17 to 23 of every year as “National Disability Rights Week” to promote a rights-based approach in raising awareness on the plight of persons with disabilities. The said proclamation also mandated the Department of Social Welfae and Development through the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), an attached agency, to lead, coordinate, and supervise the annual observance. For 2024, the celebration will banner the theme, “Promoting Inclusion: Celebrating Abilities and Advocating Access.”

The theme aptly covers the problem that families with children with disabilities go through, and that is the lack of educational institutions and even private establishments that offer genuine support to children with autism. Although DepEd implements the Special Needs Education of SNEd Program in select schools nationwide, there is still a lot of gaps when it comes to offering the proper intervention as well as policies and guidelines that will regulate the private schools that accommodate these children with special educational needs.

Promoting inclusion is essential in creating a society that celebrates diversity and values the abilities of all individuals. By advocating for access and removing barriers, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in all aspects of life. When we promote inclusion, we are not only recognizing the unique talents and contributions of individuals with disabilities, but also fostering a more equitable and just society. By creating spaces that are accessible to all, we are sending a powerful message that every person is valued and deserving of respect.

Furthermore, promoting inclusion benefits everyone in society. When individuals with disabilities are included in all aspects of life, they bring new perspectives and experiences that can enrich our communities and enhance our understanding of the world around us. We must continue to advocate for access in all areas, including education, employment, transportation, and recreation. By removing physical barriers such as stairs or inaccessible websites, we can ensure that individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities to succeed.

Promoting inclusion is not only a moral imperative but also a practical necessity. By celebrating the abilities of all individuals and advocating for access, we can create a more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Let us work together to break down barriers and build a more inclusive world for all.