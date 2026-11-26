It’s less than a month before Christmas Day! Everywhere, the most awaited time of the year already looks like it, smells like it, tastes like it.

Most welcome it is, too, as the season’s buzzword---bonus, 13th month pay, and call it what you want---is handed out after grinding it out the entire year. It’s yours for the spending, sharing and pampering. Now those wishes come true!

With it, all roads lead to the malls, night bazaars, pop up stores, and online platforms overflowing with bargains, deals of all kinds, a wide array of gifts and presents, food and Yule delicacies, spirits and concoctions.

Even your very own chat rooms are will be filled with items for sale, something for your monito or monita, special and exclusive offers. You name it, you’ll have it. With the magical bonus, they’re yours for the taking!

Ooopps! There are smarter ways to use your bonus and 13th month pay so you can get the best of your hard-earned reward over spending or sharing during the holidays.

The other season’s buzzword? BDO Pay Mo Na!

BDO Pay, the Best Digital Wallet in the Philippines recognized in The Asian Banker Awards, let’s you maximize your holiday budget and save with every spend. Your windfall will last longer than the holidays. With its smart digital payment choices, you can play Santa all year long!

With BDO Pay, you can enjoy convenient, cashless, and secure ways to shop, send money, settle bills, and protect your account, assisting them in making every peso count during the busiest spending season of the year when gift shopping and reunion dinners or lunches are hitting your pocket.

BDO Pay keeps transactions simple, secure and cost-efficient, so you can focus on celebrations instead of fees in this season of more gatherings, more purchases, and more expenses.

With BDO Pay, you can pay instantly with no fees for all transactions, pay directly from your BDO account or Debit card, send Aguinaldo to inaanaks or split expenses with relatives at no cost, transfer funds to BDO accounts, other banks, and e-wallets for free using an account number, QR code, or mobile number, stay on top of bills, settle dues like electricity, transportation, water services, and telecommunications, all without fees. Amid the holiday rush, pay on time without lining up or juggling multiple apps, and enjoy BDO Pay’s all features.

Oh, isn’t it great when there’s no cash-in required and just your phone in hand? You can pay anything from your BDO Account or BDO Credit Card via BDO Pay secured and hassle-free.

QR is the key

BDO Pay comes with innovative features, helping users to conveniently navigate the holidays and in fact, everyday transactions: Scan to pay, send money for free, pay bills for free, and request money via QR.

Just scan a store's QR Ph code to pay directly from your debit card. You can also scan the QR code on eligible BDO card payment terminals to pay using your credit card, or generate your own QR in BDO Pay and show it to the cashier for payment.

With BDO Pay, you can send or receive money for free to any BDO account, other banks, and e-wallets via InstaPay or PesoNet.

You can also pay bills for free to over 2,200 billers or buy load, and with its QR features, you can request Money via QR, or withdraw via QR at thousands of enabled BDO ATMs.

So whether you're paying, sending money, requesting funds, or withdrawing cash via QR, you can do more without worrying about extra charges so your hard-earned bonus stays with you and helps your money go further with no-fee transactions.

Very merry BDO Pay!

Nothing can be magical and merry this season with your BDO Pay’s access to your account’s or card’s available deals and rewards, meaning more perks, savings and discounts including installment offers when dining, shopping and traveling, among others.

And until January 31, 2027, BDO Pay makes you very, extra merry with a P100 bonus when you refer or sign up a friend or buddy. It’s simple!

Once customers already have BDO Pay, they can get P100 for every new and existing BDO customer they get to sign up to BDO Pay, while the referred client gets P50.

These simple steps are all it takes: Open BDO Pay and tap More > Refer a Friend. Copy and share your referral code, or tap Invite Friends. Select a messaging app to send your code.

Your friend downloads BDO Pay, signs up, and enters your code during registration.

For every successful referral, you receive P100 cash credits and your friend gets P50, up to ₱1,000 in total incentives. (Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-260701, Series of 2026)

And for those who have yet to discover BDO Pay, there's never been a better time to start.

Opening a Basic Account through the BDO Pay app is quick and hassle-free. Customers can open an account in just a few minutes using only one valid ID, such as a passport or driver’s license, with no initial deposit or maintaining balance required, making banking accessible to more Filipinos.

Make BDO Pay your buzzword

This season and beyond, be smart. Go simple, better and secure. Bring out the holiday cheers. Start making BDO Pay your everyday buzzword for digital payment choices.

To learn more about BDO Pay’s QR features, visit the official BDO website. Download BDO Pay from the App Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), or Huawei AppGallery for HarmonyOS. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)