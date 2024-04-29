The Secret to Need Satisfaction

We live in a busy world. Day in and day out, we are on the go, doing this and doing that. The reason? We are pursuing the satisfaction of our unlimited needs and wants – food, shelter, clothing, education, means of transportation, employment, health and fitness, savings, insurance, social relationships, recreation, self-respect, self-fulfillment, etc. The list can be endless. As we satisfy one need, another need surfaces; as we attain what we want, we begin to aim for something higher. This reality plugs us into a routine of busyness, where the quest for satisfaction reigns in unending spins and turns. But at the end of the day, do we really find complete satisfaction? The answer, most likely, will be no, for nothing in this world will ever make us self-sufficient.

God knows this human condition. He knows the trap that many people find themselves incarcerated. The good news, however, is that he has shown us the way out; he has taught us the secret to satisfy our needs.

This secret is to put God first in our order of priorities. Jesus’ words in this regard are very inspiring. He said, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your span of life? And why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not clothed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which is alive today and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you—you of little faith? Therefore, do not worry, saying, ‘What will we eat?’ or ‘What will we drink?’ or ‘What will we wear?’ For it is the Gentiles who strive for all these things; and indeed, your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But strive first for the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” (Mt 6:25-33).

Truly, that is a heavily-loaded, yet simple, message. Jesus taught us that we simply need to make his kingdom and righteousness number one in our lives, and if we can do this, we can receive what was promised − that all, not some, of the things we need will be added unto us. As St. Paul wrote, “And my God will fully satisfy every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Phil 4:19).

Now, how exactly are we going to do that? How shall we seek God’s kingdom and righteousness? By making the king of that kingdom, Jesus Christ, the king of our very own lives. As king, he should reign supreme in our hearts, minds, bodies, and souls. Knowing him more, loving him more, and serving him more should be our lifetime mission. And by the grace of God who alone is holy, we should strive to emulate his holiness – fighting temptations, avoiding sins, and doing good works. Whatever we do, let us do for the glory of God (1 Cor 10:31).

If we can do this, let us rest assured that God cannot be outdone in generosity. Whatever we give him, he will give back to us, more than what we can ever ask for or imagine – “a good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over” (Lk 6:38). Our God is a loving God. He is more than eager to give us, his children, what we need.