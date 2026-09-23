THE SILENCE OF THE HABITS

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has never lacked moral language. From the struggle against dictatorship to contemporary campaigns for human rights and social justice, religious men and women have often been celebrated as the nation’s conscience. Yet beneath this image lies an uncomfortable reality. If the former Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines (AMRSP) counted around 391 men’s and women’s congregations and institutes, and the present Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP) includes about 362 member institutes, why is it that only a small cluster of religious congregations repeatedly emerges in public discussions of the nation’s most pressing concerns? Why do the same names keep appearing while hundreds of others remain largely absent from the public square?

The disparity is hard to ignore. Among the most visible religious voices in public discourse from 2020 to 2026 are the Redemptorists, Franciscans, Claretians, Dominicans, SVD missionaries, Good Shepherd Sisters, and a handful of others, acting either independently or through CMSP initiatives. Their statements have addressed extrajudicial killings, red-tagging, corruption, environmental destruction, indigenous peoples’ rights, and poverty. If one counts roughly eighteen congregations repeatedly represented in advocacy structures and public interventions, the question naturally follows: Where are the other hundreds?

One possible answer is that many congregations prefer to address their social concerns through quiet ministries rather than public statements. Schools, hospitals, formation houses, missions, and charitable works serve society in ways that rarely make headlines. Yet social action and public witness are not the same. A congregation may feed the hungry and educate the poor, but if it remains publicly silent on the policies and structures that perpetuate hunger and poverty, it risks treating symptoms rather than addressing the causes. The Gospel, after all, contains both charity and prophecy.

Another explanation may be institutional caution. Many religious communities rely on schools, universities, hospitals, retreat houses, and donor support. Public engagement on controversial issues can invite political retaliation, red-tagging, legal harassment, funding pressures, or reputational attacks. The Redemptorists’ experience in Laoag and CMSP’s public defense against red-tagging demonstrate that these risks are real. In such an environment, silence can become a strategy for institutional survival.

Yet survival itself raises a disturbing question. At what point does prudence become timidity? Religious vows were never meant to guarantee comfort. The history of consecrated life is filled with men and women who willingly placed themselves in conflict with political and economic powers when justice demanded it. Invoking prudence indefinitely can become a sophisticated way to avoid risk while preserving the appearance of virtue. The prophetic tradition becomes ceremonial rather than transformative.

Generational change may also play a role. Many of the religious leaders who came of age during martial law carry direct memories of repression, censorship, and state violence. Their commitment to public witness was forged in struggle. Today’s younger religious often inherit institutions that are more professionalized, managerial, and administratively complex. The urgent concerns of governance, fundraising, accreditation, recruitment, and financial sustainability can sometimes displace broader engagement with national issues. The danger is that religious life becomes institution-centered rather than mission-centered.

Some congregations may have unconsciously absorbed the wider culture’s preference for neutrality. Many institutions now fear being labeled partisan whenever they speak on social issues. Consequently, neutrality is mistaken for objectivity, and silence for wisdom. Yet no position is truly neutral. Refusing to speak during social crises often benefits the status quo more than the marginalized. Silence is not always the absence of a position. Sometimes, it is a position in itself.

The environmental question offers a striking example. Franciscans and CMSP, through the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission (CMSP-JPICC), have repeatedly challenged destructive mining practices and defended indigenous communities vulnerable to ecological degradation. Yet environmental destruction affects every congregation’s future ministries, every Catholic school campus, every mission station, and every poor community they serve. Why, then, are only a few religious orders consistently visible in these campaigns? If ecological conversion is indeed a Christian imperative, broader participation across the religious sector would be expected.

A similar pattern emerges in discussions of human rights and extrajudicial killings. CMSP’s public solidarity with families of drug war victims reaffirmed a longstanding commitment to justice and accountability. Yet it is hard not to notice how few congregations have adopted highly visible institutional positions on the issue. Given the scale of loss and suffering, the relative quiet of many religious communities seems disproportionate to the gravity of the national conversation.

However, it would be unfair to suggest that the remaining congregations are indifferent. Many are deeply engaged in grassroots ministries among farmers, indigenous peoples, migrants, urban poor communities, and victims of violence. The problem is not necessarily a lack of compassion. It is the gap between pastoral engagement and public witness. A congregation may accompany the poor every day yet contribute little to the public debate about why the poor remain poor. This distinction matters.

Perhaps the deeper issue is ecclesial culture. For decades, Philippine religious life has relied on umbrella organizations such as AMRSP and, more recently, CMSP, to articulate common positions. This arrangement promotes efficiency and unity, but it can also foster passivity. Once a national body speaks, individual congregations may feel less compelled to issue their own statements or to engage in public advocacy. The result is a concentration of prophetic leadership among a few visible actors, while the broader religious community remains largely in the background.

The final irony is that the Philippines has one of the largest communities of consecrated men and women in Asia. The country is rich in religious charisms, apostolates, and institutions. Yet numerical strength does not automatically translate into public influence. If only a small fraction of religious orders consistently participates in the national discourse, the challenge before Philippine religious life is not merely one of membership but of voice. The nation does not need every congregation to speak on every issue. It does, however, need more of them to risk entering the conversation.

For a Church that prides itself on being prophetic, the most provocative question may not be why a few religious orders continue to speak, but why so many others stay silent.