People are appointed or elected to positions of power. They serve their country, institution, or company for a certain period – three years, six years, twenty years, fifty years, or so – and after some time, they step down for one reason or another, only to be replaced by another leader. With various rulers having started and ended their reigns down through the ages, a good reflection to make is, “What is the source of all authority?” More aptly, the question should be, “Who is the source of all authority?”

The Bible makes it very clear that all authority comes from God (Rom 13:1). Rulers rule only because God allowed them to rule. It is so easy to accept this truth when we have a good leader; then we agree that he was appointed by God. But what about the case of bad rulers? Did they also come from God? The Pharaoh of Egypt inflicted too much suffering to the Israelites; leaders of foreign nations invaded Israel, one after another, and brought the chosen people of God into exile in distant lands, serving as their subjects. Were these ungodly men also designated by God as leaders?

In the First Reading this Sunday (Is 45:1, 4-6), we are told that a pagan king, Cyrus, was used by God to accomplish his purpose. Reigning at a time when the Israelites were held in captivity in Babylon, Cyrus decreed that the Jews could return to their homeland and rebuild their temple. Cyrus did not know God; neither did he worship him. Yet God put him in a position of authority to make his people free. The same may be true of some bad leaders we know in our times. Despite their defects and public sins, we can be rest assured that God can use them to fulfill his good plans and desirable ends. To God’s children under the rule of these corrupt leaders, the words of St. Paul may be consoling, “In all things God works for the good of those who love him, who[ have been called according to his purpose” (Rom 8:28).

Because a leader has been ordained by God, it is the duty of the people to obey him. This, however, does not mean blind obedience. Obedience to human authorities must not lead to disobedience to God. Faced with the need to choose, Christians should always choose God. When Peter and the apostles were forbidden by the Jewish Council to preach in the name of Jesus Christ, they replied, “We must obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29). When the king of Egypt ordered the Jewish midwives to kill all male babies, they did not do as the king commanded but let the boys live (Ex 1:15-17). When Shadrack, Meshach, and Abednego, were ordered by King Nebuchadnezzar to worship false gods, they refused to do so, even under the threat of being cast into the blazing fire of a furnace (Dan 3:14-18).

Christians are expected to be law-abiding and peace-loving citizens. A part of the gospel (Mt 22:15-21) says, “Repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God.” But when what Caesar (representing human leaders) wants is contrary to what God wants, as when the leader asks his people to do something sinful, then Christians should make a stand and say no.

The Roman coin contains the image and inscription of Caesar, and so paying taxes using this coin is a recognition of Caesar’s authority over the taxpayer. In a higher level, the human being, as a creature, bears the image and likeness of God; thus, by his core identity, man should recognize God as the supreme authority in his life. Yes, leaders and rulers were chosen by God, but only to serve him. The highest leader and sovereign ruler is no other than God himself.