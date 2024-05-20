The traffic in our roads is getting worse

Do you remember what then Senate President Tito Sotto said during a hearing on road safety in the upper house. ‘Fifty percent of Filipino drivers are stupid’. Not surprisingly many agreed on his observation. I remember my interview with Jose ‘Ping’ De Jesus, former secretary of the Department of Transportation and Communications and Department of Public Works and Highways on why the traffic situation persisted and is now a gargantuan problem in almost all big towns and cities in our country. This is what he said: ‘ When law enforcement is fifty fifty, it will result to chaos’. Not in Clark Freeport and Subic Bay Freeport though because law enforcement is strictly enforced and every motorists obey. Methinks it is only a matter of strict enforcement in every town and cities and for politicians not to meddle.

It is safe to say that the Land Transportation Office(LTO) is rather lax in their issuance of drivers' license. If a real examination will be imposed, 'fifty percent of the drivers will fail'. There are so many reckless drivers on the road. And unmindful of road regulations. But no enforcers bother them. If the LGUs cannot enforce it, where are PNP Highway patrols? They can do the job. I wish they should be more active. Make their presence on highways felt. Where are the LTO flying squad? Can you imagine the road going to Porac, once a lethargic town suffers daily jams. I keep repeating this. In my youth you are lucky if you'll see ten vehicles using that road. It is now compounded by the bridge construction which supposedly been finished months ago. SLOW MEN AT WORK.

Wherever I drive around I cannot fail to notice road construction. Of course, the longest is the Porac-Angeles flyover which started some years ago. It seems the contractor, Leadway Construction of our cabalen Rudy Laxamana cannot even be faulted because the budget for the infrastructure is coming in trickles. Even in Clark Freeport, the road expansion there started during the time of Clark Development Corporation President Manuel Gaerlan and still on-going under President Agnes VST Devanadera. Several roads in Sta. Ana and Arayat towns are still under construction.Maybe in many other towns too. We can just scratch our heads and take things with a grain of salt, so to speak.

Now back to road users. There should be a stricter measures with regards to the issuance of licenses. There must be a honest to goodness examination, both in written and actual driving. Fixers still abound in many LTO offices. And you may ask why too many polluting vehicles are still on the road? No vehicles, no matter how old, fail the emission test.

Here's a flyer I picked in an LTO office and titled DRIVERS ROAD SAFETY PLEDGE, and here are some of the promises. ' I make this personal commitment as a safety conscious responsible driver by pledging the following: I will maintain my vehicle roadworthy at all times. 2. I will observe and follow road laws, rules and regulations. I will not use my cellphone when driving. I will buckle my seatbelt... etc etc . Can you ask any driver if he is following that pledge?