The Weekender Lights Up Nights at SM City Telabastagan

SM City Telabastagan is bringing back The Weekender, this time as a vibrant Night Market set to energize weekends throughout November.

Located at the mall's outdoor area near the Pickleball Court, the event will gather local entrepreneurs, food vendors, and specialty merchants in one lively space, offering guests a unique mix of shopping, dining, and community experiences.

Running on November 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29, from 6:00 PM to 12:00 midnight, The Weekender Night Market invites everyone to discover local finds, enjoy great food and drinks, and support homegrown businesses in a festive outdoor setting.

Whether you're looking for your next favorite food stop, unique local products, or simply a fun night out, taste, explore, and gala to the max at your most-loved mall, SM City Telabastagan, where every weekend brings something new to discover.