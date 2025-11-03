The world is on the crossroad

Thank God, the war between Israel and the Hamas of Palestine is over. Thousands of innocent civilians were collateral damage.Ukraine and elsewhere in the world people suffer morally and materially. More than two years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine the differences of countries is getting wider and deeper. Not even the mediation effort of US President Donald Trump is going nowhere as I am writing this article.

Ukraine President Zelensky is gaining popularity, particularly to the member nation s of the European Council because he is not only sounding bravely and Russian President Putin is playing the role of a villain because of the collateral damage which includes mostly women and children. It does take so much courage for Zelensky to actually knock on doors of friendly countries to give him more armaments, to save his Ukraine and her citizens.

In the meanwhile, the world is shaking in fear not necessarily because of the unstoppable increase in fuel prices and basic commodities. Questions in our minds. What if the war will spread in Asia? My next sentences are all IF. What if the United States and western allies suddenly were drawn into the war? What if the alliances of China, North Korea, Iran and India became aggressive . What if China attack Taiwan and the United States came to rescue? What will spark a world war 3? God forbids.

During President Duterte’s presidency he declared that he will allow the US military to use Subic And Clark Freeport if the Americans will have a need for them. Some three ago there was an announcement from the United States embassy in Manila that Basa Air Base in Florida Blanca will be upgraded and be used by American forces for their needs. Not basing though. Events are ever changing. Very fast indeed, even while we are still investigating the massive corruption involving our senators and congressmen.

I recall writing that when Duterte assumed office in Malacanang he never tasked the Department of Foreign Affairs to prepare a state visit to the United States. President Bongbong Marcos already made several talks with US President Donald Trump. He even visited the White House once. During Duterte’s time he made several trips to China and twice to Russia. He never set foot in the United States. No wonder the US government is not interested in his detention in the Hague.

His first visit to Russia was in 2017, and if you recall his first words he said to Russian President Vladimir Putin was ,’I come here to seek help'. Putin looked at him intently and somewhat amused on his visitor from the Philippines who many times compared to him on governance style. The news dispatches reported that our president offered Putin friendship and wanted to establish a bilateral relations and assured the latter that 'Philippines is no longer under the thumb of the west.' He meant the big brother (USA) can no longer be depended upon.

These are statements of then President Duterte. ‘have gone out of the ambit of the western influence. Nothing has happened ever since the occupation,’ Duterte said.The analysts had different views on this presidential tact. But for many of my cabalens, and those who grew in the times of the Gordons in Olongapo City we can never let go our deep feelings with the Americans. We have lived with the GIs for so long that there is still the lingering feeling between them and us. Despite that, in retrospect, after few years after the GIs hurried departure in June 1991 following the termination of our treaty and whammed their biggest base by the volcanic eruption, prosperity is enjoyed now by the locals.

Historically, almost all past presidents of our country were subservient and were willing 'accomplices' whatever was dictated by the U.S. White House and the Pentagon. The progressives will tell us that America only look and protect their special interests and nothing for their allies . Pittance maybe for an ally. But we have to bite the bullet now. More than anytime in our history we need a big and powerful ally. The world is on the crossroad.