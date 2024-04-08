The world's population might be at risk

OUR world is small for a growing population. Every year, millions are being added to the statistics.

Recent events point to dangers that might curb gains in the number of people: war, pestilence, diseases. famine, climate change, etc..

The war between Israel and Hamas create a big dent in the world population index. Aside from widespread famine, war hoistiilities cause massive deaths among Palestinians and as collateral damage even Israeli civilians.

The country has registered about 106 million Filipinos, according to the Philiooine Statistics Authority. This number increases significantly every year. To this number, we may factor in teenage pregnancies which if not abated might strain further our national resources.

Mabalacat City has a Population, Gender and Development Office headed by Charlo Costales. It has programs and interventions aimed at monitoring the city's population movement and aims tp identify issues affecting the population. Only recently, a summit or gathering has been staged atm Filhomes II, Barangay Mabiga to focus on the various problems and issues affecting the populace, specifically the women sector.

Charlo is neck deep in shepherding varioous programs of the Pop GAD office. His staff is properly motivated to undertake the different functions of the office to achieve the best results.

# # #

As it is, the United Nations and other world bodies have repeatedly advised that population growth has been outpacing food production to feed millions of souls throughout the world and if proper interventions are only taken promptly worldwide hunger amd famine will ensue.

The developed cpintries have been meeting regularly via COPs to discuss measures to address hunger, poverty and strifes. Only time could tell if they would be successful in their drive.

# # #

It is a cruel game, this battle to survive.Even nature, via different weather abnormalities, has become an adversary and if we choose to sleep along we will be doomed.