Third Candaba viaduct 50% complete - NLEX

CLARK FREEPORT --- The NLEX Corporation said it reaches another milestone with the installation of the first girder on the Third Candaba Viaduct, signifying the project's halfway mark.

The tollway firm described this as a pivotal transition from groundwork-heavy construction to road-level work, minimizing the project’s dependence on ground access.

NLEx Corporation said this ensures that work can continue in all-weather conditions.

“This remarkable achievement shows NLEX’s commitment to complete the project by November 2024. We are very glad that our chosen construction partner, Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited, is one with us in our objective to expedite work on the project, while prioritizing the safety of all workers and ensuring the structural soundness of the new bridge,” NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista said.

The company added that "this milestone coincides with the project’s attainment of one million safe manhours, reflecting a culture of safety and conducive work environment in the construction of NLEX's Candaba 3rd Viaduct."

The third viaduct project spans five kilometers and is situated between two existing bridges connecting the towns of Pulilan, Bulacan, and Apalit, Pampanga.

Upon its completion, the Candaba Viaduct will be widened to three lanes with inner and outer shoulders in each direction, enhancing safety and mobility for motorists, according to tollway company.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).