This April, Next-Gen Ford Territory rolls out with '5-Star Care Package'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---This April, an exclusive 5-Star Care Package awaits all new customers getting the Next-Generation Ford Territory Titanium as part of Ford Philippines' commitment to enhance ownership experience.

From April 1 to 30, 2024, Next-Generation Ford Territory Titanium customers will enjoy a 5-year scheduled service plan (SSP) and a 5-year emergency roadside assistance on top of the standard 5-year warranty, plus a P20,000 cash discount.

The SSP is a prepaid plan that protects customers from future parts and labor price increases on their periodic maintenance service (PMS). Meanwhile, Ford’s emergency roadside assistance gives owners access to 24/7 support, nationwide towing coverage, minor on-site repairs and other services. Finally, with Ford’s warranty, customers get access to a comprehensive service protection plan that covers parts and labor to repair over 1,000 key components.

The Territory Titanium X variant is also available with a P20,000 cash discount from April 1 to 30, 2024, on top of the standard 5-year warranty.

The special offer is a celebration of the Ford Territory’s first launch anniversary this month, which made waves with first-time car buyers, young professionals, millennials, and small families, after hitting last year’s Manila International Auto Show to become one of the best-selling SUVs in the market today.

With a wide array of features and advanced technologies, the Ford Territory is a dynamically-designed and efficiently-engineered Ford SUV that follows the highest global quality standards, where it has been put to an extensive evaluation journey before bringing it across markets globally.

The Ford Territory gives drivers added confidence with safety features that fit local driving conditions such as Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go Feature, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Active Park Assist, and 360-Degree Camera, to name a few.

The Territory is also equipped with comfort and convenience features that make it easy to drive especially on busy roads in the city. These include Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple Carplay® and Android Auto™ capability.

Under the hood of the Territory is an EcoBoost 1.5L engine that is capable of up to 248Nm of torque and power of up to 160PS. Mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission with Ford’s wet-type Dual Clutch engagement system, drivers will find it easy to quickly accelerate on open expressways with improved fuel efficiency. The Territory also has an auto-start stop function, which helps keep more in its tank during stop-and-go traffic.

The Territory has four selectable drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, and Mountain–giving drivers the ability to tailor their driving experience across a range of situations, whether driving in stop and go traffic, across the open highway, or on hilly terrain.

“A 5-star vehicle like the Ford Territory deserves a 5-Star Care experience, which is why we’re offering a complete service package to our customers so they can just enjoy the driving experience that the Territory offers with the peace of mind and confidence of owning it,” shared Ford Philippines Managing Director Mike Breen.

To find out more about the Territory 5-Star Care, visit Ford LausGroup dealerships in Pampanga, Clark, Subic, Libis, Cabanatuan, Tarlac, Isabela, Dagupan, Ilocos Norte, and Metro Baguio or call (0998) 954 2814, (0918) 854 2251 and (0917) 569 9876. Log on to www.ford.com.ph/showroom/next-gen-territory/.