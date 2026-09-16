In every season, is there a permanent or unchanging fact that we must hold on to? Indeed, no one wants to have their happiness short-lived or make their misery long-lasting. However, as human beings, is there one encompassing principle that will guide us in navigating the highs and lows of our existence?

As Catholics, most of us hold on to the certainty of our faith in God, that He will always provide. That He is good at all times. This conviction, rooted in a strong dependence on His providence and protection, makes it possible for us to face everything that comes with all our winning and, most importantly, in all the losing moments of our lives. It reminds us that whatever the situation, God will always make it right in His time.

But aside from this fervent devotion to the Almighty, we can be inspired by a simple message shared in one of Nas Daily’s vlogs that features an ancient Sufi legend about a king who asks wise men to look for a single sentence that could sum up all of life. After several expeditions, the wise men return and hand a piece of paper. On it were four simple words that say, “This too shall pass.”

Rightly so. While this powerful assertion is commonly applicable when we experience difficult moments to assure ourselves that we can and we will survive the challenge we are going through at the moment, it also invites us to remember that even in good times, we must not rest on our laurels and take everything for granted.

This too shall pass. It is a popular, and even overused, sentence; but if we take it to heart, it can serve as a grounding reminder in both our happiest and darkest days. Like how seasons change, our life will always have ups and downs, sunny and rainy days, and neither will be permanent or last forever.

As we continue living our human lives on this earth, may we stay rooted in God’s mercy and love and hold on to our faith that, as God makes all things possible for us at His right time, may we also live by the conviction that everything will always come to pass. We must not give up when we stumble and experience hardships, and we must not become too proud and arrogant when everything is going great.