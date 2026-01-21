This Year, Celebrate YOU — Only at SM

As we step into 2026, many of us feel the pressure to reinvent ourselves with big resolutions: lose weight, start working out daily, overhaul our diet. But lasting change doesn’t happen overnight. This year, let’s shift the focus from perfection to celebration, recognizing you, your progress, and every small victory along the way.
Eat Well — Appreciate the Better Choice
Healthy eating doesn’t have to be restrictive. Sometimes the win is simply choosing something better than yesterday — and that deserves applause. Picked a wholesome lunch instead of fast food? Grab a nutrient-packed bowl and enjoy every bite. You earned it.
Kenny Rogers Roasters
Craving something hearty yet healthy? Kenny Rogers makes it easy to treat yourself to a balanced meal after a long day or a successful week. Ordered a healthier meal today? That’s progress. Reward yourself with your favorite roasted chicken paired with steamed veggies or a fresh salad.
SaladStop!:
Perfect for busy days, SaladStop! serves customizable salads and wraps packed with nutrients. Whether you’re craving a protein boost or a plant-based option, you’ll find a bowl that fits your lifestyle.
Grandma’s Sandwich:
Treat yourself to the comforting goodness of Grandma’s Sandwich—a deliciously wholesome creation made with love in every layer. Packed with fresh, nourishing ingredients and flavors that feel like a warm hug, this sandwich is your well-deserved moment of joy in the middle of a busy day. Take a bite, savor the goodness, and remind yourself: you deserve something this yummy, this hearty, and this healthy. Always.
The Sandwich Guy:
The Sandwich Guy (TSG) is proudly one of the Philippines' largest sandwich chain brands and the World’s First to offer Whole Wheat Grilled Hexagon Sandwiches. Using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients, TSG provides healthy options without straining your budget.
Jamba Juice
Finished your morning walk? Chose fruit over a sugary snack? Hit your hydration goal? That deserves a toast — a refreshing, nutrient packed Jamba smoothie kind of toast.
Self-Care is a Win — Treat Yourself
Self-care isn’t indulgence—it’s maintenance. It’s about giving yourself the attention you deserve, whether through skincare, supplements, or stress relief. Even a quick 10 minute skincare routine can be your daily reset. Took your vitamins today? Stayed hydrated? Completed your skincare tonight? You definitely deserve a new sheet mask or a wellness treat from Watsons.
Watsons:
Your one-stop shop for beauty and wellness essentials. From hydrating masks to vitamins and personal care products, Watsons makes it easy to prioritize yourself.
Move More — Acknowledge Every Milestone
Tracking your progress makes fitness fun and motivating. Wearables help you stay accountable and focused. Hit 18,000 steps? Walked after dinner? Moved more today than yesterday? Treat yourself to a refreshing drink, a new pair of socks, or even something bigger — like that wearable you’ve been eyeing.
Apply Watch at Power Mac Center:
Let your progress cheer you on. Track your steps, close your rings, and celebrate even the tiniest improvements. Its reminders and fitness rings make staying active a game you’ll want to win.
Garmin:
Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, Garmin offers advanced tracking for running, cycling, and more. For runners, bikers, and outdoor lovers — let Garmin mark your milestones
Chaser
Find your kind of ride with Chaser’s selection of bikes, scooters, wagons, roller skates, boomboxes, kids’ trikes, and ride on toys. From quick fitness rides to playful strolls with the family, Chaser gives you countless ways to move, unwind, and enjoy the moment.
Sports Central: From breathable tops to supportive shoes, investing in quality sportswear makes workouts more comfortable and stylish. Whether you’re hitting the gym or going for a jog, Sports Central has everything to help you look good, feel good, and recognize your active self.
Make 2026 the year you honor your progress.
Every choice, every improvement, every step forward — celebrate it. Whether it's a wholesome meal, a self-care treat, the perfect pair of shoes, or the fitness gadget you’ve been saving up for, SM Supermalls is your partner in celebrating every version of you.
