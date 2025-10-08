Thousands benefit from AKAP program

Some 1,900 mothers, pregnant women, and senior citizens from different parts of Pampanga received financial assistance through the

Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The distribution of assistance was facilitated by the Nanay Partylist.

Nanay Partylist Rep. Florabel Yatco, Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the event at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Tuesday.

Each beneficiary received ?5,000, expected to provide financial relief to low-income families.

The provincial government said each beneficiary also received free pneumonia vaccines worth ?3,000 to ?5,000.