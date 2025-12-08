Thousands join 26th annual 'Alay Lakad'

More than 2,000 individuals joined the 26th 'Alay Lakad' or annual Walk for a Cause in the City of San Fernando on December 4, 2025.

Organized by the Alay Lakad Foundation, personnel of various offices of the city government, together with representatives from different organizations, youth groups, and community volunteers, joined the event that aims to help out-of-school youth through educational assistance.

"This year’s walk aimed to generate more funds for the Alay Lakad scholarship program, ensuring the continued support and expansion of opportunities for deserving scholars," said Alay Lakad Foundation President Ruben Sy.

"We hope to expand to a little more than a hundred this year and be a strong non-governmental organization that is a noteworthy partner of the government and the academe," he added.

The foundation sends around 65 to over 90 new scholars to college annually. It has produced over 900 graduates in 20 years.

"We already have a total of 900 scholars who graduated in the past two decades through the help of our partners from the business sector and kind-hearted individuals who shelled out different amounts of money to help send needy Fernandinos to school," Sy said.

Each scholar receives P1,500 per month, or a total of P15,000 for the whole school year, he added.