Thousands join 70th anniversary of Virgen de los Remedios Coronation

An estimated 3,200 devotees attended the 70th anniversary of the Canonical Coronation of the Virgen de los Remedios on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The Holy Mass at the Repository Chapel of the Virgen de los Remedios inside the Arzobispado de Pampanga was presided over by San Fernando Archbishop Florentino G. Lavarias

The celebration was initially scheduled at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center but was moved to the Repository Chapel due to continuous rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon, which caused flooding in several parts of Pampanga and led to the declaration of a state of calamity in the province.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda attended the event and took part in the crowning of the image of the Virgen de los Remedios, the patroness of Pampanga.

Police Colonel Pearl Joy Gollayan, chief of the City of San Fernando Police Station, said authorities estimated the crowd at around 3,200 people.

A total of 120 police personnel were deployed to manage traffic, maintain crowd security, and assist devotees attending the religious celebration.

Colonel Ricardo David, Pampanga Provincial Police Office Director, was also present in the event to oversee the implementation of security measures.

The Repository Chapel can only accommodate around 500 people but other devotees gathered outside the chapel during the celebration.

Meanwhile, around 112 personnel from various support units, including emergency responders and other assisting organizations, were also deployed to provide assistance and ensure the orderly conduct of the event. |via Tristan Jingco