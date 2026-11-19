Thousands of runners participated in the Diabetes Awareness Fun Run 2026 hosted by the Mabalacat City Government on Thursday at the Clark Parade Grounds.

The event promotes diabetes awareness and encourages an active and healthy lifestyle.

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino, together with members of the city council, joined the participants in the activity.

The local officials showed their support for initiatives aimed at preventing diabetes and promoting public health.

Participants described the event as a successful and enjoyable activity.

The runners expressed support for the city government’s efforts to encourage physical fitness and awareness on diabetes prevention.

Aquino underscored the importance of organizing activities that educate the public about health conditions and encourage residents to make regular exercise and healthier lifestyle choices part of their daily routines.

The mayor said the local government prioritizes the health and well-being of residents through medical services and health education initiatives.