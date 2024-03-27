Thousands join Porac town earthquake drill

PORAC -- Some 1,000 participants joined this year's 1st Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) 2024 held at Porac National High School here the other day.

The event was initiated by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 3 (RDRRMC) and hosted by the Municipality of Porac and the Province of Pampanga.

The RDRRMC briefer said that the NSED is one of the government's efforts to promote disaster preparedness and resilience within communities.

The council said that the event provides for " valuable opportunity to assess the effectiveness and practicality of the readiness, response, and recovery plans and the systems and policies in place for local government units, government offices, and schools."

The Porac event was participated by students, teachers, and officials of the school and municipal government.