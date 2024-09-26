Thousands of chemicals leach into food

Have you ever wondered why some old people live long and healthy lives? This is especially true for those living in the barrios. In the past too, there were not many cancer cases and other rare diseases. Without digging much into research and scientific studies, common sense dictates that it has something to do with their healthy and pollution-free environment, and the food they eat. It may have something to do also with how food was grown, packaged and cooked.

In the past, farmers rarely used chemical pesticides and fertilizer. Many plants are harvested from the backyard. At the public market, they use paper for packaging and there’s no plastic bags back then. In cooking, they used natural ingredients unlike today where many instant and synthetic flavorings are available. In the past too they used earthen vessels, not the metal and non-stick pans we have today.

A study released recently supports this observation. The research paper published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology concludes that some chemicals used in packaging and cooking wares are leached into the food. The study revealed that 25%, or around 3,600, of the known 14,402 Food Contact Chemicals (FCC) were found to be present in humans. These FCCs are chemical species present in food packaging and other food contact articles such as tableware and food processing equipment, regardless of whether they are intentionally added or present for other reasons. They migrate into food and are ingested. The paper can be read at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41370-024-00718-2.

Many of these FCCs have hazard properties of concern, and still others have never been tested for toxicity. Some of these chemicals are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever" chemicals, bisphenols, phthalates, heavy metals, pesticides and volatile organic compounds. PFAS chemicals are use in nonstick cookware.

Earthen vessels, or clay pots, are safe and non-toxic cooking wares. They have no PFAS or other chemicals that might leach into food. They have other benefits too according to some writes ups I saw on the internet. For one, they enhance the flavor and aroma of food. That’s because the porosity and natural insulation properties of clay causes heat and moisture to circulate uniformly throughout the vessels. Research studies have shown that the shelf life of food cooked in clay pots is longer than food cooked in metal vessels.

Clay vessel cooking uses less oil. Due to its heat resistance and slow cooking, the food retains all its natural oils and moisture. Therefore, not much extra oil and fat needs to be used for cooking in these vessels. Food cooked in clay vessels is said to be more nutritious and healthier. Nutrient loss is minimal. Clay is alkaline in nature and thus neutralizes the acidity in the food, which makes it easier for digestion.

Cooking in clay saves energy because clay has the capacity to store heat and does not dissipate the heat like metal utensils. The food remains hot for a very long duration after cooking. During summer, clay vessels serve as a natural water coolant.

Let us be conscious of the food we eat, including packaging and manner of cooking.