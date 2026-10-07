Three houses damaged by soil erosion in Candaba

Three houses were damaged due to soil erosion along the Pampanga River riverbank, beside a flood-control structure in Barangay Mandasig, Candaba, Pampanga on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Wilma Turla, whose children reside in the affected area, said they heard cracking sounds coming from underneath the ground on October 1.

Turla said the last noise they heard was in the afternoon of October 3. By the morning of October 4, the soil had given way, affecting the three houses where her children live

The family's litsunan, which serves as one of their sources of livelihood, was also affected.

Turla said that they are hoping for assistance from the local government.

She added that on October 7, the Candaba municipal government contacted them regarding assistance.

Michael Sagum, acting municipal administrator and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office officer, said personnel went to the area after the incident was reported.

Sagum said the area was placed under a safety cordon on Saturday.

He added that a joint inspection involving representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Municipal Engineering Office is scheduled on Wednesday, October 7, to assess the damaged area.

According to Sagum, the Municipal Engineering Office coordinated with the former contractor involved in the flood-control project.

He said the contractor committed to repair the affected portion without cost to the government and to extend assistance to residents affected by the incident.

Sagum said the initial assessment also showed that the affected houses were located within the river easement.

He said residents interviewed by the municipal government acknowledged that they did not have property titles for the area because it is part of the river easement.

Sagum said the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) has been reminding residents to avoid building structures along riverbanks because of the risks involved.

“Alam nila yung risk kaya lang siyempre hindi natin mapigilan ang kababayan natin doon kahit iniinform na easement yun ng ilog,” Sagum said.

Despite this, Sagum said Mayor Rene Maglanque instructed municipal government personnel to prioritize the safety of residents.

He said the local government will also coordinate with the concerned agencies and the contractor regarding assistance for the families affected by the soil erosion. |via Tristan Jingco