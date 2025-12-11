'TIS THE SEASON FOR SHOPPING... & WINNING!

It’s the season again for shopping, A time for giving, sharing and loving. Days filled with merry making, celebrating,,, and winning!
This holiday season, your Christmas bonus could be the start of something truly rewarding. With BDO’s Holiday Million Rewards Raffle promo, saving smart might just make you a Rewards Points millionaire!
Take it from Belle Mariano: save and shop with BDO and get a chance to win 1 million BDO Rewards Points for your holiday shopping.
Open a new account with BDO from October 9 to December 31, 2025, and you could take home up to 1 million Rewards Points. Lucky winners will share a total of 3 million BDO Rewards Points across the November, December, and January raffle draws. You can be one of the 10 lucky winners of 100,000 points, or one of the 100 winners of 10,000 points.
Here’s how to make your Yuletide merrier with a shopping and rewards-filled spree:
Deposit at least P50,000 in fresh funds to any newly opened qualified account during the promo period: ATM Savings, Passbook Savings, Kabayan Savings, Prime Savers, Junior Savers, Smart Checking and Peso Checking to earn one e-raffle entry. Just one more step: complete the raffle registration form at the branch and you’re officially in the running for this holiday promo.
To earn an additional raffle entry, download and sign up for the BDO Pay app. Make sure to activate BDO Rewards in-app to start earning Rewards Points with your savings.
If you’re among the winners, you can enjoy your Rewards Points in three easy ways: use them to pay for shopping and groceries at SM and partner stores, redeem them as eGCs for movies, dining, and more through the BDO Pay app, or transfer and convert them to cash credits to pay your BDO Credit Card balance or shop using SM Advantage Card Points.
Promo runs from October 9 to December 31, 2025. T&Cs apply. DTI 238634. Series of 2025. Visit www.deals.bdo.com.ph/deal-welcome/121772 for more details.
Visit any BDO branch to open an account today to have a truly happy holiday season! (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
MERRY MORE, MORE MORE!
There’s more and more from BDO that makes the season merry to the max.
Shop smarter this holiday season with BDO Pay, That means, no hassle: Scan, Send, and Pay—and earn P500 cashback on your Christmas haul.
With no need to cash-in, BDO Pay is a cool way to make your holiday purchases. With this everyday payment app, you can pay straight from your linked credit card or savings account—no need to cash-in, no withdrawals, no bulky wallet. BDO Pay makes holiday shopping easy and simple, anytime of the year.
Be a smarter shopper this season with BDO Pay. It’s as simple as Ho! Ho! Ho!
1. Scan to Pay in stores. Pay instantly at malls, boutiques, or bazaars—just scan or show your QR. No need to carry cash or worry about ATM fees, and it is faster and safer, too.
2. Find the right deals for you. Discover exclusive discounts and Buy Now, Pay Later deals in the app, plus rebates and raffle promotions that you can easily sign up for.
3. Split the bill with family and friends. Buying gifts as a group is easy—simply enter the total and BDO Pay automatically divides the cost, tracks payments, and ensures everyone’s share is covered down to the centavo.
But wait, there’s more!
From October 15, 2025 to January 15, 2026, every Scan to Pay transaction with BDO Pay brings you closer to earning a happy holiday cash bonus. Just reach a cumulative spend of P50,000—with each transaction worth P1,000 or more—and a P500 cashback is yours!
Download the app from the App Store, Google Play, or AppGallery. Simply sign in using your BDO Online username and password and you can start to scan, send, and pay with BDO Pay.
Plan ahead, spend wisely
Lest we forget, the most meaningful gifts aren’t always the most expensive—they’re the ones that come from the heart. Plan ahead, spend wisely, and make every moment count this season.
What’s your plan—save, invest or splurge? BDO’s tip? Follow the 50-30-20 rule: 50% for needs, 30% for wants and 20% for savings and investments.
With BDO Online, it's easy to manage and personalize your accounts to make Christmas shopping worry-free: Set up your accounts just the way you like it; add or remove your accounts; edit your account nickname; group your accounts; schedule Pay Bills and Send Money; save and manage favorites; and reorder checkbooks and request stop payment orders.
Beware of Scammer Scrooge
Holiday cheer is in the air—but so are scams!
Scammer Scrooge may attempt to send fake bank alerts via texts/emails about "suspicious transactions," "expired points," or "delivery issues" with links to phishing sites; impersonate and pose as BDO officers in group chats offering "advice" or asking for account details; or offer fake jobs requiring payment for processing fees.
As you shop, send money, and celebrate, don’t forget to protect your accounts.
1. Lock your card when not in use.
2.Don't click links and never share your account info and OTP.
3. Monitor your transactions and report anything unusual right away.
4. If a message seems urgent, call BDO directly using numbers from their official website or your card, not from the message.
5. Check sender IDs. Official BDO communications use email addresses ending in @bdo.com.ph
6. Be keen and cautious of similar-looking but fake domains and pop-up advertisements and invites with links
7. Be wary of "too good to be true" offers, pressure to act fast, or threats are classic scam red flags.
8. Use antivirus and only download apps from trusted stores.
9. Enable Two-Factor Authentication on your accounts for extra security.
10. Contact BDO's 24/7 hotline or visit a branch if you fall victim.
Stay safe, stay smart, and enjoy a scam-free holiday! Merry Christmas! (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)