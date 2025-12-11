'TIS THE SEASON FOR SHOPPING... & WINNING!

It’s the season again for shopping, A time for giving, sharing and loving. Days filled with merry making, celebrating,,, and winning!

This holiday season, your Christmas bonus could be the start of something truly rewarding. With BDO’s Holiday Million Rewards Raffle promo, saving smart might just make you a Rewards Points millionaire!

Take it from Belle Mariano: save and shop with BDO and get a chance to win 1 million BDO Rewards Points for your holiday shopping.

Open a new account with BDO from October 9 to December 31, 2025, and you could take home up to 1 million Rewards Points. Lucky winners will share a total of 3 million BDO Rewards Points across the November, December, and January raffle draws. You can be one of the 10 lucky winners of 100,000 points, or one of the 100 winners of 10,000 points.

Here’s how to make your Yuletide merrier with a shopping and rewards-filled spree:

Deposit at least P50,000 in fresh funds to any newly opened qualified account during the promo period: ATM Savings, Passbook Savings, Kabayan Savings, Prime Savers, Junior Savers, Smart Checking and Peso Checking to earn one e-raffle entry. Just one more step: complete the raffle registration form at the branch and you’re officially in the running for this holiday promo.

To earn an additional raffle entry, download and sign up for the BDO Pay app. Make sure to activate BDO Rewards in-app to start earning Rewards Points with your savings.