All the ‘ber-ry’ merry signs are here: bonuses, shopping galore, Santa’s minions churning out gifts and presents of all sorts, carols starting to fill the amihan air, trees all adorned, windows decked with parols and colored lights, and irresistible deals are everywhere.

Yes, Scrooge. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all around. The most awaited time to celebrate, share, give, love, pray. It’s the season to spend wisely, to save some for the future and at BDO Unibank, Inc., a chance to win extras!

At BDO, the holidays mean more reasons to make your savings count, and the chance to win exciting prizes in the BDO 50th Anniversary Raffle simply by opening a qualified BDO Account or topping up your existing account with fresh funds.

It only takes a few minutes break from the holiday rush to open your first BDO account start saving. And all you need is with just your phone and driver’s license!

With your driver’s license, you can open a BDO Basic Account in minutes. Using the BDO Pay app, you can open your first account with BDO right from your smartphone with no required initial deposit, no maintaining balance, and no lengthy forms.

BDO Pay processes Basic Account applications digitally from start to finish. With just one valid ID and a few basic details, you can open your account in minutes and start banking right away. No driver’s license? No problem, as you can also use your passport.

Banking that adapts to everyday life

For young professionals balancing work and daily errands, banking is now faster and more seamless. BDO Pay lets you set up your Basic Account with these easy and simple steps:

Download the BDO Pay app and tap “Open a Basic Account.”

Have your driver’s license ready for identity verification.

Scan your ID and take a selfie. Enter your details and submit your application. Once approved, your account is ready to use.

When your Basic Account is linked to BDO Pay, you can easily manage everyday expenses in one app. Scan any QRPh code to pay directly from your BDO account or Debit card, Send Money to other e-wallets or banks for free, and Pay Bills to over 2,200 billers with no fees. You can also Request Money, Split Bills with friends, and enjoy exclusive BDO deals and rewards in the app. You can also request a physical card for free withdrawals at BDO ATMs.

Cheers to prizes and rewards!

With BDO Pay, everyday payments are made even more rewarding. From October 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, existing users can earn P100 cash credits for every successful referral. Your friend also gets P50 cash in credits when they sign up using your referral code. Simply open the BDO Pay app, tap More, select Refer a Friend, and share your referral code. Users can receive up to P1,000 in cash incentives during the promo period.

You can also win one of five hybrid cars or be one of 50 lucky picks of P5,000 SM Gift Pass every month in BDO’s 50th Anniversary Raffle.

To join, complete your one-time online registration at https://www.bdo.com.ph/forms/50th-anniversary-raffle-registration. Register once, then keep earning raffle entries throughout the promo period. Promo runs until December 31, 2026. (Terms and conditions apply. DTI262324. Series of 2026).

Saving the best for the best years

And for the generation who wants to make room for more things to enjoy and new passions to pursue, to save the best for the best years, there’s BDO Prime Savers.

You can open a Prime Savers account with at least P100,000 or a Prime Savers Dollar account with at least US$2,000 and get a P500 SM Gift Pass.

New and existing individual clients aged 60 years old and above

are qualified to open a Prime Savers or Prime Savers Dollar account at any BDO branch nationwide from September 1 to 30, 2026 to December 31, 2026 (as approved by DTI FTEB/Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. 263939, Series of 2026.)

This season, let banking keep pace with your lifestyle. Download the BDO Pay app and open your Basic Account or Prime Savers account today. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)