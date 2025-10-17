’TIS THE SEASON TO TRAVEL PA MORE!

It’s the time of year when suitcases come out of storage and everyone seems to have a trip planned — whether it’s a beach getaway with family, a mountain retreat with friends, or a solo adventure to recharge. The holidays are truly the season to travel pa more!

You’ve mapped out your flights, booked your stays, and saved every travel video you can find — but even the best-laid plans can hit a few snags. Delayed flights, missing luggage, or sudden changes in weather can happen to anyone, especially during the peak travel rush.

That’s where a bit of preparation makes a big difference. For added peace of mind, many travelers now consider BDO Insure a travel essential — as important as a passport or luggage tag.

Here’s why:

Accidents can happen. Unexpected illnesses or accidents can occur anywhere. BDO Insure offers emergency medical coverage of up to ?500,000, starting at just ?350, with options to include coverage for pre-existing conditions or extreme activities.

Flights get delayed or cancelled. When delays stretch beyond six hours, or cancellations disrupt plans, insurance can cover non-refundable costs like flights, hotels, and transfers.

Plans change. Sudden emergencies — from family matters to bad weather — can force you to postpone or shorten your trip. Coverage helps reimburse non-refundable expenses.

Luggage gets lost or delayed. When your bags don’t arrive on time, travel insurance can cover essentials like clothes and toiletries. If confirmed lost or stolen, you can claim the value of items within your policy limit.

Help is just a call away. 24/7 multilingual global assistance means help is available anywhere — whether it’s finding a hospital or replacing a lost passport.

With BDO Insure, travelers can choose flexible, budget-friendly plans curated from top insurance providers. This October, discounts are available through the BDO Travel Sale online — including Schengen Visa–compliant plans with COVID-19 coverage for those bound for Europe.

So before you pack your bags, make sure your plans are as ready as you are. Protect your trip, your peace of mind, and the memories waiting to happen.

Travel pa more — safely and confidently. (JTD / SunStar Pampanga)