TITAN 77.7 PH to stage biggest edition with 800 athletes

TITAN 77.7 Philippines, widely recognized as Asia’s toughest duathlon, is gearing up for its fifth and largest edition on October 4, 2026, with nearly 800 athletes set to take on the punishing 4km run – 100km bike – 21km run course through the Clark Freeport.
The field surpasses the previous participation record of 639 athletes set in 2024, cementing TITAN 77.7’s status as the country’s premier duathlon and a cornerstone event on the Philippine multisport calendar.
Organized by GoRacePH, this year’s race is backed by its strongest sponsorship lineup to date, headlined by international sports nutrition brand Science in Sport (SiS) as presenting sponsor, alongside major sponsors REXONA and Unison Bikes.
The event also welcomes a full roster of partners spanning host venue, nutrition, hydration, wellness technology, action-sports gear, marketing, recovery therapy, and food — reinforcing TITAN 77.7’s growing appeal to both athletes and global consumer brands.
Race Categories
TITAN 77.7’s near-800-strong field this year races across its three long-standing categories — the individual TITAN 77.7 distance, the TITAN 2-Person Relay, and the TITAN Jr. Sprint — all part of the event since its very first edition and central to how TITAN 77.7 welcomes everyone from elite duathletes to first time young athletes.
TITAN 77.7 Individual – The full 4km – 100km – 21km distance, Asia’s toughest duathlon • TITAN 2-Person Relay – Teams of two share the run-bike-run course
TITAN Jr. Sprint – A shorter, entry-level category for young and beginner multisport athletes