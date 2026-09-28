TITAN 77.7 PH to stage biggest edition with 800 athletes

The field surpasses the previous participation record of 639 athletes set in 2024, cementing TITAN 77.7’s status as the country’s premier duathlon and a cornerstone event on the Philippine multisport calendar.

Organized by GoRacePH, this year’s race is backed by its strongest sponsorship lineup to date, headlined by international sports nutrition brand Science in Sport (SiS) as presenting sponsor, alongside major sponsors REXONA and Unison Bikes.

The event also welcomes a full roster of partners spanning host venue, nutrition, hydration, wellness technology, action-sports gear, marketing, recovery therapy, and food — reinforcing TITAN 77.7’s growing appeal to both athletes and global consumer brands.