To all Batch 2026 graduates

The graduation season has officially commenced, and there is something profoundly humbling about watching our children reach this milestone. As parents, we know better than anyone that this journey was not built merely on test scores or medals, but on the quiet, unseen moments that shaped their character long before they marched across the stage today.

This year’s graduation theme, “Filipino Graduates: Prepared to Lead with Competence and Character,” could not have come at a more fitting time, not only for the country but for us, the parents who stood witness to the slow, everyday shaping of the young people we now proudly call graduates. For years, we watched them navigate the inevitable mix of victories and failures, and it demands more resilience than most will ever admit. As adults who have experienced the same amount of pressure and fatigue, it is our inherent duty to provide the guidance and inspiration for our children to cope and make it through the challenges.

In my previous columns, I often wrote about the quiet work of raising children, the discipline of showing up, of modeling values, and of holding steady even when the world feels unsteady. Today, seeing our children stand before the future with diplomas in hand, I am reminded that the true measure of success is not only what they know but who they have become in the process.

Competence they gained in school; character they learned from life.

From watching us navigate our own struggles.

From the way their teachers corrected them with firmness and kindness.

From the way the world demanded compassion even when it was easier to look away.

At a time when our country battles issues of integrity and accountability, this theme becomes more than a slogan. It becomes an earnest prayer. A hope that our children will grow up holding the moral compass that many adults have somehow lost. A reminder that leadership is not a title but a choice, made daily, quietly, and often without applause. As parents, we must walk the talk and show them what accountability truly means.

To our graduates: as a parent, I celebrate your competence, but I am even more grateful for your capacity for goodness. Hold on to that. The world will challenge it, test it, and sometimes even tempt you to abandon it. But character, your values, your compassion, your integrity, will always be the anchor that keeps you steady when life becomes uncertain.

You carry our dreams with you, yes. But more importantly, you carry the possibility of a better future for this country. And that future will not be built by brilliance alone, but by the courage to do what is right, even when no one is watching.

Congratulations, dear graduates. Today, you make us proud. Tomorrow, you lead, and we entrust the future to your capable minds and your steadfast hearts.