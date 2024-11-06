To all married couples, you need FLY

Last October 31, 2024, my youngest sibling Maricon tied the knot in a church wedding. Our family and her husband's family and relatives took time to celebrate and witness their union before God and the community. Reverend Father Vic Serrano officiated the Sacrament of Matrimony for Maricon and John, and in his homily, he reminded the couple to have FLY as they begin their married life.

F stands for faith, and Father Vic shared that couples need to put God first and their spouse second because a union rooted in faith will be stronger as it endures challenges. As the cliche goes, God should always be at the center of the marriage because as a married person myself, I can attest to the fact that there will come a time when your love for another may not be enough for you to stay married. It is only through the guidance and grace of the Lord that you can hurdle past the obstacles that will shake your married life. Furthermore, a union that is bonded with the love of God is ideal as it exemplifies the moral characteristics that are needed to have a healthy and happy marriage.

Secondly, L stands for loyalty. As the saying goes, "What God has put together, let no man put asunder." A union made before God and the community honors the joining of two souls into one, and there will never be room for a third person other than God. Even the children that will be the fruits of the union will come next after your spouse. Hence, being loyal to your husband or wife is a requisite to ensure a lasting marriage. I have come across social media posts saying that buying a house or a car will not be the most important decision you will ever make in your life. Rather, it is choosing who you will marry and spend the rest of your life with that is the most significant decision you will have to make in your life. Once you choose to marry this person, you must honor the vow that you made before God and before the community.

Lastly, Y stands for yearning for your spouse. In the early stages of the marriage, this may not be hard to do. However, as years pass by, and with all the changes that will come along the way including the addition of new members to your family, our priorities will change and this may affect the level of commitment that we have towards our partners. Again, I have come across social media posts suggesting ways for how couples can stay in love by making sure they have quality time together, prioritizing the needs of their spouses, and simply being there for each other through thick and thin. At the end of each day, you should always feel a longing to be with your husband or wife to share moments with especially after a long, tiring day. A married person should feel worried if he or she does not long to be with his or her spouse anymore and prefers to be in the company of other people.

Marrying the right person with the blessing of the Lord, family, and friends is indeed one of the greatest blessings anyone could desire to experience. I hope that all the young couples out there will be able to feel the bliss of the wedding day to usher in a lifetime of love and happiness with your God-sent soulmate.