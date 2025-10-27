Tollway firms prepare for All Saints Day

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) said it is reactivating its “Biyaheng Arangkada” Motorists Assistance Program to ensure safe and convenient travel during the All Saints Day.

The firm said it expects a surge in traffic volume at NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, CALAX, CAVITEX, and CCLEX.

The MPTC added that it is intensifying operations by increasing personnel deployment, 24/7 traffic monitoring, and quick-response teams.

It also announced free towing services for Class 1 and Class 1M (for CCLEX) vehicles to the nearest exit will be available from 6 AM on October 30 to 6 AM on November 3

Roadworks will be suspended from October 29 to November 3, except for emergency repairs, to keep smooth traffic flow.

To reduce bottlenecks, NLEX Corporation said it has regraded shoulder lanes in key areas to support counterflow operations.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips ahead and avoid peak hours, particularly during the following periods:

Afternoon of October 29

Afternoon of October 30 to evening of October 31

Morning of November 1

Afternoon of November 2

Morning until noon of November 3.

Around 2,000 traffic, toll, and emergency personnel will be dispatched in MPTC expressways, in coordination with the PNP, LGUs, and key agencies.

At CAVITEX, “Biyaheng Arangkada” will be implemented with PEA Tollway Corporation, a subsidiary of the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

Motorists may use the MPT DriveHub app for real-time traffic updates, RFID reloading, and assistance.

As part of the MVP Group’s efforts, Maynilad will provide free bottled water, while Smart Communications will offer free Wi-Fi and charging stations in select areas.

MPTC encouraged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and RFID accounts are loaded before traveling.

For updates, follow @NLEXexpressways, @OfficialCALAX, @CaviteXpressway, and @CCLEXexpressway on Facebook, or call 1-35000 for 24/7 assistance.

MPTC is the tollways infrastructure unit of the Manuel Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.