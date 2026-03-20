Tollway operators to give discounts to PUVs, freight services

Operators of major expressways are set to introduce limited-time toll fee reductions for public transport and cargo vehicles starting March 23, offering short-term relief to sectors affected by rising fuel costs.

The move comes after Ferdinand Marcos Jr., directed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to explore measures that cushion the impact of oil price hike brought about by the Middle East tension.

In his letter to Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) Executive Director Jay Art Tugade said tollway operators expressed willingness to implement a temporary toll discount for essential transport sectors.

The toll rate adjustments will apply to Class 1 Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs)/Jeepneys, Class 2 Public Utility Buses (PUBs) and Class 3 vehicles engaged in freight services, and those involved in logistics and the movement of essential goods.

Lopez said the toll discounts will be a huge relief for PUV drivers and commuters.

He added that the toll relief will support the country’s general welfare by stabilizing commuter fares and the cost of goods and commodities.

Lopez expressed appreciation to San Miguel Corporation, led by Ramon Ang; and Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, chaired by Manny Pangilinan, for supporting the measure.

The discounted rates will initially be in effect for two months, subject to possible extension after evaluation.

Estimated savings per full trip could reach up to ₱18 for Class 1 vehicles, ₱47 for Class 2, and ₱72 for Class 3.

Instead of direct price cuts at toll plazas, the discounts will be issued as rebates, to be credited weekly to eligible vehicles.