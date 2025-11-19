Top wanted persons in Pampanga nabbed

Two top wanted personalities in Pampanga were arrested in two separate operations conducted by policemen in Porac recently.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO), said the Provincial Rank 1 Most Wanted Person was arrested in Barangay Planas on Monday.

The suspect was facing charges for robbery with violence and intimidation under Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code.

The Municipal Rank 5 in the Top 10 Most Wanted Persons in Sta. Rita town was also arrested in Porac town in another operation launched by cops on the same day.

The suspect was allegedly involved in the use and distribution of illegal drugs in the municipality.

The PPO stated that the operations are part of its drive to serve warrants, address criminal activity, and maintain public safety in the province.

"Our personnel remain vigilant, dedicated, and ever-ready to serve all residents of Pampanga,” Marcelo said.