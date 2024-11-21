"Topakk", a movie to watch at the 2024 MMFF

"Topakk", a hard-action film starring Arjo Atayde, was co-produced by Nathan Studios.

The film is owned by her mom, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez and her family. It is an official entry to the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

"Masarap mag-produce kapag nakikita kong magaling ang mga artista. Kaya, heto finally naayos na ang lahat kaya sana panoorin ninyo ang 'Topakk' sa daring na MMFF sa December," Sylvia said.

Congressman Arjo feels more excited about the film.

"We have a very important message to send sa audience. Very interesting yung story kaya ang hirap mag-no kay Direk Richard Somes. It's a very well thought of concept by Direk Richard. I'm just lucky to be on board, to be doing a project with Direk Richard," he said.

Topakk's international title is "Triggered".

The film was screened at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and premiered at the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August 2023.

"Topakk" is about an ex-special forces operative suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In his bid for redemption as a security guard, he attempted to save the life of a woman who is being hunted by a corrupt police death squad working for a drug cartel.

The film is supported by a powerhouse cast led by Julia Montes, Sid Lucero, Enchong Dee, Kokoy de Ssntos, Bernard Palanca and many more.