Tornado destroys 31 houses in Arayat town

ARAYAT— Around 30 houses were partially damaged and one was completely destroyed when a tornado struck Barangay Candating in Arayat town on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Reports from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) said the tornado occurred around 1 pm during a sudden downpour and strong winds.

The tornado affected Purok Centro, Purok Dudurut, and Purok Papaitan of the said barangay.

The tornado also damaged three electric posts and two school buildings.

The local Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Arayat is conducting on assessment of health facilities, agriculture, and other private properties in the area.