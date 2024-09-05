Total failure at parenting

I HAD long wanted to write about parental authority that fails due to various reasons.

For large families, it could be challenging to wield such authority over a large brood with different moods, attitude and demeanor. For the head of the family, it would be a daunting task to hold together such a large bunch.

Of course, foremost of these tasks is economical: the daily expenses for food and transportation, school and miscellaneous

upkeep. Next, is social: the family co-exists with other human beings and needs to interact with others. The next consideration would be the future of every one in the family. Somehow, the head of the family seriously considers the wellbeing of every member and there lies the big challenge.

On this topic, I remember what my younger brother Perry once said to me: Kuya, I opted for quality, not quantity in establishing my family. True enough. His two children are now successful in Canada and Singapore. The youngest is now working as a middle manager at Converge. Another brother Alex is now settled also in Canada with wife Del with their other successful kids. The rest of the large brood are all board passers as engineers and one, a certified public accountant. Both Perry and Alex exercised good parental control and authority over their children.

# # #

Parenting is not an easy task. It takes perseverance to see through college the younger set and finance their schooling till they finish their courses.

Nowadays, when prices of commodities keep on rising, it is quite a challenge to raise a big brood with different likes, attitudes and aspirations.

It is huge task, to say the least, especially so when children grow to be adults and make their decisions towards building their respective families.

Respect and love are the basic rules in parenting. One has to make that delicate balance to keep the family tightly-knit, safe and intact.

Their wellbeing is topmost in the father’s list of priority