I will begin this simple composition as my contribution to the Opinion Section of Sunstar News Publication which follows "Leadership Unlock People's Potential and Intiative To do Better".

Fully convinced of its beautiful meaning Magalang Municipal Mayor Hon. Maria Lourdes Paras Lacson without much a do readily embraced it which paved the way for the town of Magalang as one of the awardees for the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG). This was accompanied with a sparkiling cash prize of One Million Eight Hundred Thousand Pesos (Php 1,800,000).

The said amount was donated to barangay San Francisco for the installation of street lights. Commuters who frequently passed along this area is well lighted and now they can travel safely without fear of being molested by criminal elements. With all these developments now in place in the town of Magalang, I can surmise that in the near future it will be converted into cityhood just like the City of Mabalacat.

I arrived at the conclusion on the basis of my personal assessment. In the field of infrastructure, it is well in place. Main and secondary roads are cemented, public school buildings had been erected sustainable economic growth in in the rise.

Global food outlets like; McDo, Jollibee, Chowking and many more are now available. They contribute a huge revenues for the town. Tourism development is well taken care of.

Speaking of tourism, the International Soroptomist of Magalang performed a bigger role whose officers and members spent their precious time and efforts just to put up "BANAL A BUNDUK DALAN NING KRUS" at barangay Ayala.

Stations of the Cross from 1 to 14th were constructed. It is now an attraction and more so a place of worship for Catholic devotees. During Holly Week, thousands of Catholic devotees who come not only from the province of Pampanga but also from parts of Central Luzon flocked and walked faithfully, sacrificingly and patiently from stations 1 to 14th to pay homage to our Lord Jesus Christ.

All these highlights that sprouted conspicuously in the town of Magalang became a reality due to the managerial insights of the present leadership. She possesses an admireable quality as a truly public servant coupled with a high sense of professionalism.