Tourism revenue hits P282B -- DOT chief

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Philippines’ tourism revenue reached more than P280 billion during the first half of the year, the Department of Tourism (DOT) reported on Thursday (July 11).

The agency said tourism earnings from inbound visitors are currently pegged at PHP282.17 billion from January 1 to June 30, 2024.

The figure represents approximately 32.81 percent higher than the PHP212.47 billion revenue from the same period last year.

“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘗𝘏𝘗282.17 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘧 𝘰𝘧 2024 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘰𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 32.81 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳'𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘥𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘍𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘴, 𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯'𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴," DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

As of July 10, 2024, the country welcomed 3,173,694 inbound tourists.

Of the figure, some 92.55 percent or 2,937,293 are foreigners, while the remaining 7.45 percent or 236,401 are overseas Filipinos.

South Korea remains the Philippines’ top source of foreign arrivals, delivering 824,798 or 25.99 percent of the total number of visitors entering the country, the DOT said.

The United States of America (USA) comes second with 522,667 (16.47 percent), followed by China with 199,939 (6.30 percent), Japan with 188,805 (5.95 percent), and Australia with 137,391 (4.33 percent).

The agency said Taiwan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and neighboring Southeast Asian nations, Singapore and Malaysia, are the sixth to tenth source markets, respectively.

“𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘧 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦, 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘍𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘴 𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘺𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮-𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴. 𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺'𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘯𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴' 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘪𝘱𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘸𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥," Frasco said

The tourism chief expressed optimism about furthering the gains of the industry as the 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR) of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts a “record-breaking” year for the Philippines’ travel and tourism industry in terms of economic contribution, employment, and visitor spending.

According to the group, the tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy is expected to reach PHP5.4 trillion this year, or around 25 percent year-on-year growth, surpassing the record-breaking achievement in 2019 by 7.1 percent.

Employment in tourism is also projected to surpass 9.5 million jobs, translating to 20 percent of the national workforce.

The WTTC also forecasts that international and domestic visitor spending is also set to break records this year, pegged at PHP715.6 billion and PHP3.7 trillion, respectively, exceeding 2019 levels by 5.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵’𝘴 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘦𝘯𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘱𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘭𝘢'𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦,” the WTTC stated.