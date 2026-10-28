Tourism workers in Tarlac, Pampanga get assistance

Some 802 tourism workers from Pampanga and Tarlac received P5,400 each in financial assistance under the national government’s Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program.

The beneficiaries received the aid following flooding caused by successive typhoons and southwest monsoon rains, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 3.

Of the beneficiaries, 795 are from Pampanga and seven from Tarlac.

The distribution of aid was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at the Kingsborough International Convention Center in the City of San Fernando.

The government spent P4.33 million for the assistance program.

The activity was facilitated by DOT Region 3 and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in coordination with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, the Alliance of Concerned Tourism Operators of Pampanga and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

DOT Region 3 Director Richard Deanos said the program was intended to help tourism workers recover from the effects of flooding.

Among the recipients was 26-year-old Rheizel Masangkay of the City of San Fernando, who has worked at a travel agency for two years.

Grateful for the help, Masangkay said the flooding affected livelihoods in the area.

The DSWD’s ECT program provides financial relief to eligible individuals and families affected by natural disasters.