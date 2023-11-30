Toxic toys?

Today is the first day of December. How time flies! As Christmas Day approaches, more and more people will flock to malls and shopping centers. On top of the gift list of many people are toys for kids. When buying toys, make sure they are safe to use. Look out for sharp or dangerous edges and small parts that may choke young children. Additionally, be aware of what materials they are made of.

I just read a disturbing report about toys from the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN), a public interest group who advocates for safe, non-hazardous products. The group purchased different toys from ten countries, including the Philippines, and analyzed them for the presence of toxic chemicals.

The results of their study showed the presence of chemicals called short- and medium-chain chlorinated paraffins (SCCPs and MCCPs) in all plastic children’s toys. These chemicals are linked to cancer, damage to developing brains, endocrine disruption, damage to the liver and kidneys, and threats to reproductive health, according to IPEN.

Chlorinated paraffins are used in plastics to make plastics softer and more flexible and as flame retardants. They are among the most hazardous and high production volume chemicals in the world. Evidence shows chlorinated paraffins are released from plastics through their life cycle, and children can be exposed when they play with toys through skin contact, inhalation, dust, and ingestion.

The SCCPs were banned globally under the Stockholm Convention in 2017, while MCCPs are currently under evaluation for a potential global ban and evidence shows they are equally harmful and warrant the same action. Several toys studied by IPEN contained levels of SCCPs above the current proposals to limit amounts of the chemical in hazardous waste, meaning the toys could be considered hazardous waste under health-protective guidelines.

Of the thirty-one toys tested, nine are dolls and another nine are plastic ducks. Other toys include one ball, one bear, one pair of rubber boots, one frog, one lizard, two bath rings, and one baby toy. None of the toys were labelled for the presence of toxic chemicals.

In the absence of labels, how will buyers determine which toys have SCCPs or MCCPS? Well, since these chemicals are used to make plastic softer and flexible, then it would be wise to avoid toys which are soft and flexible like dolls, rubber ducks and the like. In the Philippines, the sample products are dolls and rubber ducks.

It would be hard for an ordinary shopper to choose which products are safe. The government can use its power to regulate or even ban unsafe toys to protect consumers. Agencies like the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Health can conduct their own test to confirm the findings of IPEN. If confirmed, then appropriate measures can be taken.