Trader: Mandatory hiring of guards "anti-business"

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Businessman Rene Romero has branded as "anti-business" the proposed ordinance on mandatory hiring of security guards as a condition for the issuance of mayor’s permit in this city.

“This proposal is unfavorable for businesses, as not all require security guards. It is anti-business,” Romero said.

Romero said the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be greatly affected if the proposed measure theis passed

Romero urged officials of the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Pamcham) to oppose the ordinance.

“This is a crucial moment for the business sector, especially PamCham members, to advocate for their interests. We pay taxes to the local government expecting services like community and business security. The government should not shift its duty of providing security onto businesses, as it is its responsibility,” he said.

Romero is a former president and chair of PamCham. He is now a director of the chamber's board.

The business leader said the San Fernando local government should leave the decision of hiring security guards to the discretion of businesses.

Romero said business owners are best positioned to determine if their operations require such security measures.

“If the ordinance passes, Pamcham members and the entire San Fernando business community may hold PamCham accountable for not adequately representing their interests,” Romero said. “Furthermore, existing businesses may choose to relocate to areas without this security guard requirement, and potential new businesses might decide to establish themselves elsewhere. This scenario would result in a significant loss for San Fernando, both in terms of business activity and economic vitality.”

In a statement, Pampanga Board Member Ananias “Jun” Canlas supported Romero’s call.

“The proposed ordinance mandating businesses to hire security guards as a condition for obtaining their business permit appears to be arbitrary, potentially conflicting with existing laws, lacking clear alignment with public policy objectives, and potentially violating constitutional rights,” Canlas said.

The board member added that further analysis, consultation, and consideration of alternative approaches are necessary “to ensure that any measures taken to enhance public safety are reasonable, fair, and effective without unduly burdening businesses.” #