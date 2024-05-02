Traffic jam greets motorists in CSF on Thursday morning

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A monstrous traffic jam along MacArthur Highway at the intersection of Barangay Del Rosario irked motorists early to mid-morning on Thursday.

City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) head Louie Clemente and San Fernando traffic focal person Darius Hizon said the gridlock was caused by a cargo truck loaded with plyboards for delivery to a hardware store near the intersection.

"The accident happened between 4 am and 5 am. The truck first hit a service pick up of the Sfelapco (San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company) before crashing the barriers at the turn going to the megadike, nearly hitting the traffic light," they said.

The incident spared the traffic light, after another truck hit and severely damaged the traffic lights at the opposite side going north to Angeles City, rendering it out of service for a week now.

"We have deployed 16 traffic aides to manage and resolve this traffic jam and a crew is working to remove the truck. We will ensure that our motorists will not be delayed to their destinations," Clemente and Hizon said.