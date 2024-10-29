Traffic scheme issued for All Saints' Day

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) of San Fernando yesterday issued an advisory on the traffic scheme for people who will visit memorial parks and cemeteries here during the All Saints' Day.

CPOSCO chief Louie Clemente said the traffic scheme will be implemented from November 1 to November 2 to manage the increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic, especially along the portion of MacArthur Highway in Barangay Dolores where the Good Shepherd Memorial Park is located.

"The scheme is designated to facilitate smoother travel, ensure public safety and minimize congestion," Clemente said.

Individuals going to Good Shepherd Memorial Park are advised that a road at St. Dominic Corinthian Subdivision will serve as an alternate route from 7 am to 10 pm on October 31 to November 1.

The same route may be used on November 2, but only from 7 am to 7 pm.

The CPOSCO also advised the public to observe parking etiquettes.

Park only in designated areas to avoid obstructing traffic. Double parking and constricting lanes are prohibited to reduce congestion, the office stated.

Clemente said that CPOSCO personnel will be dispatched to direct traffic and assist motorists, as well as ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Traffic routes will remain the same in other areas including San Fernando Catholic Cemetery along Gen. Hizon Avenue in the city proper.

"Expect delays. Plan ahead and observe all traffic rules and regulations to ensure everyone's safety," the CPOSCO said.

The city has another public cemetery, Himlayang Fernandino in Barangay Lara, and several memorial parks like Sanctuario de San Fernando Memorial Gardens in Barangay San Agustin, Eternal Peace Memorial Park in Barangay Sindalan and Grayline Memorial Gardens in Barangay Bulaon.