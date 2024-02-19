Transition to a new role

FROM City Councilor to Barangay Chairman, this will define the political trajectory of Joseph “PG” Ponce. He wrested the chairmanship of Barangay Balibago from a well-entrenched political kingpin, Tony Mamac.

Relying on a well-organized network composed of dedicated bikers, PG embarked on a challenging campaign against a strong candidate who has lorded over Balibago’s political landscape for a considerable time.

Mamac, at first, seemed invincible relying on the voters’ recall of his famous name and wide network. But Joseph “PG” Ponce was not stymied by the formidable opponent and through the hard work of his followers, he emerged victorious.

Such is the transition of the once city alderman of Angeles City who now acclimatizes to his new job as village chief. Today he has to go over his inherited problems of mounting garbage, uneasy peace and order situation and business uncertainty.

To his credit, he retained almost all Mamac’s appointees to run the Council’s affairs and to ensure smooth operations in the Barangay, he summoned all its former officials to get an overview of past administration’s functions.

Of course, as a newbie in barangay affairs, he needed to review past practices and apply his new approaches honed at the Sangguniang Panlungsod to set the right direction for Barangay Balibago, the biggest and most affluent of all barangays of Angeles City.

# # #

Today, we see Barangay Chairman Joseph “PG” Ponce talking to garbage contractors and haulers, security men, law enforcers and various business representatives.

PG Pnce admits his new job takes most of his waking hours and even at his spare time. He seems to welcme the new developments in his political career,

# # #

Some working habits of LCEs. Mabalacat Cirty Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo who comes to the office as early as 6:00 a.m., now spends time visiting his bedridden constituents and finds what they need. As much as possible, he makes life for these patients bearable. Other LCEs come to their offices as late as 10:00 a.m. which gives them not sufficient time to go over their callers’ needs.