TRB okays toll rate hike for SCTEX

CLARK FREEPORT — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has authorized the implementation of the second tranche of the toll rate adjustment for Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) due in 2021 and 2023.

An additional P 0.64 per km for class 1 vehicles, P1.29 per km for class 2 and P1.93 per km for class 3 will be collected from motorists starting November 19, 2024.

NLEX Corporation said that the additional rates followed strict compliance with regulatory procedures and underwent thorough review.

The tollway firm added that these are part of the approved periodic adjustments of SCTEX due in 2021 and 2023.

The increase was deferred and divided into three tranches that will be collected over three years to help curb the inflationary strains and ease the impact on road users.

TRB has authorized the implementation of the first tranche of the approved toll adjustments last October 17, 2023.

Once implemented, motorists with Class 1 vehicles (cars/SUVs) traveling from Mabalacat City (Mabiga Interchange) to Tarlac will pay an additional P25.

Those using Class 2 vehicles (buses and small commercial trucks) on the same route will pay an additional P50 and Class 3 vehicles (large trucks/trailers) will incur an additional charge of P75.

Meanwhile, motorists traveling between Mabalacat City and Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan (near Subic Freeport) will be charged an additional P41, P81, and P121 for Class 1, 2, and 3 vehicles, respectively.

NLEX Corporation said that projects have been undertaken to enhance the safety and convenience of SCTEX users.

From 2020 to 2023, the company said it undertook numerous infrastructure and enhancements projects as part of its commitment to improve motorists’ safety and convenience while traversing the expressway.

These projects include the installation and upgrading of roadway lights and signage, maintenance and toll plaza improvement works, pavement replacement and crack sealing, guardrail and fence repairs, RFID system enhancements, toll systems upgrades.

Other completed programs were the Dinalupihan road raising project, the Porac Gumain, San Matias and Pasig Potrero bridges repairs and the construction of rainwater collection systems in Floridablanca and Dinalupihan rest bays.