Tree planting, clean-up drive launched in San Simon town

SAN SIMON — A municipal-wide cleanliness drive and tree planting activity were launched by the local government here yesterday.
The clean-up drive began residential houses, commercial properties, and industrial establishments along Quezon Road.
Acting Mayor Romanoel “Dading” Santos said the local government said at least 50 individuals joined the activity.
“Halos every week naman kami nag-clean-up drive pero ngayon ni-launch namin siya lalo na dito sa Quezon Road kasi maraming may palengke tayo dito, may mga commercial businesses at industrial,” Santos said.
The acting mayor said the cleanliness improves the town's appearance and the health of the residents.
Santos said he employed around 30 street sweepers to maintain the cleanliness in all barangays.
The workers will be supported by the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources’ (MENRO) Eco-Boys, and barangay officials, Santos added.
“Ang gusto ko talaga linisin ang bayan namin para rin sa health ng mga kababayan ko. Ang mabahong basura kasi malaki ang epekto niyan sa araw-araw na buhay at ako naniniwala ako na health is wealth talaga,” he said.
The acting mayor added the clean-up drive is also aimed at mitigating flooding.
“‘Yung ibang basura kasi napupunta na sa kanal at nagbabara kaya hindi dumadaloy ang tubig kapag malakas ang ulan kaya dapat bago bumuhos ang malalakas na ulan, cleared na ang mga kanal namin,” Santos said.
Santos, together with MENRO employees, planted various fruit-bearing trees inside the Nayong Tsinoy Village.
The acting mayor said it is part of the greening program he initiated since he became a public official.