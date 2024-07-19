Tree planting, clean-up drive launched in San Simon town

The acting mayor said the cleanliness improves the town's appearance and the health of the residents.

Santos said he employed around 30 street sweepers to maintain the cleanliness in all barangays.

The workers will be supported by the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources’ (MENRO) Eco-Boys, and barangay officials, Santos added.

“Ang gusto ko talaga linisin ang bayan namin para rin sa health ng mga kababayan ko. Ang mabahong basura kasi malaki ang epekto niyan sa araw-araw na buhay at ako naniniwala ako na health is wealth talaga,” he said.