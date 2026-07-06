Tree-planting held to restore forest damaged by fire: DENR

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said 1,000 different types of seedlings were planted to help in restoring a portion of a forestland in Sta. Cruz, Zambales, which was damaged by a fire.

The agency said this is part of the government's long-term forest rehabilitation efforts.

The tree-growing activity was carried out through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Masinloc, in partnership with Gasat Builders and Supplies, Inc.

A total of 45 volunteers planted coffee, eucalyptus, and yakal seedlings within a 100-hectare National Greening Program (NGP) adoption area in Barangay Guiguis, Sta. Cruz.

CENRO Masinloc Head Donaver Guevarra said the activity aims to restore forest cover in portions of the site where a forest fire during the dry season damaged seedlings planted in previous years.

"Sustained rehabilitation, maintenance, and protection activities are essential to ensure the successful recovery of the plantation and strengthen the resilience of the forest ecosystem," Guevarra said.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said partnerships with the private sector play an important role in complementing government efforts to rehabilitate degraded forestlands and promote the sustainable management of natural resources.

"The rehabilitation of areas affected by forest fires requires sustained commitment from the government, the private sector, and local communities. Through partnerships such as these, we can restore forest ecosystems, strengthen their resilience, and ensure that they continue to provide vital ecological services for present and future generations," Pablo said.

The DENR said representatives from Gasat Builders and Supplies, Inc., interns from President Ramon Magsaysay State University–Botolan Campus, members of Mu Omega, RHO Delta, Lambada, the Mt. Pinatubo Alpha Phi Omega Alumni Association, the Beta XI Chapter of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity, and CENRO Masinloc personnel participated in the activity.