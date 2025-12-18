TriClark Triathlon Team celebrates 20 Years of Excellence, Community Leadership in PH Multisport

TriClark Triathlon Team, one of the country's oldest and most active multisport organizations, proudly marks two decades of championship-caliber racing, community engagement, and athletic excellence since its founding in October 2005.

From a dedicated group of 15 original members to a thriving community of over 70 athletes today, TriClark has established itself as a cornerstone of the Philippine multisport landscape while championing Clark as a premier sports tourism destination and elite training ground for endurance athletes.

The TriClark Story: From Tribe 8 to National Recognition

TriClark's genesis traces back to the vision of Rene Ricardo "Abe" Tayag, who founded the team with a mission to elevate Clark's profile in the multisport community. The team's lineage extends from its predecessor organization, Tribe 8, which united early pioneers: Abe Tayag, Dax Timbol, Rico Ayson, Christian Nepomuceno, Michele McTavish, Jumbo Tayag, Jepoy Cruz and Paul Galang. They were led by American triathlon coach Don Bozarth.

The formal establishment of TriClark took place at Edward Ifurung's restaurant, where the team's first officer elections were held, setting the foundation for what would become a defining force in Philippine triathlon and multisport racing.

Local Races Prominence

Over the past two decades, TriClark has consistently fielded strong delegations to major local multisport events such as the White Rock Triathlon, Subic International Triathlon, and the Pilipinas Duathlon Series, and lately with the Clark races of GoClark, with athletes regularly securing numerous age-group podium finishes and overall category awards. These race appearances not only showcased the depth of talent within the team but also reinforced TriClark’s reputation as one of the country’s most competitive and enduring multisport squads.

Beyond triathlon, TriClark played a pivotal role in strengthening Clark’s identity as the duathlon capital of the Philippines, routinely sending well-prepared contingents to local duathlon events—particularly those hosted in Clark—and setting a high standard for performance and sportsmanship. Through this consistent presence, the team helped elevate race quality, attracted more participants to Clark-based events, and demonstrated how a committed homegrown squad can shape the growth of multisport endurance racing in its own community.

A Legacy of Iron-Distance Excellence

One of TriClark's most remarkable achievements is its extraordinary record of iron-distance finishes. Since 2005, team members have completed nearly 200 full-distance (140.6km) triathlons – arguably the highest total of any organized team in the Philippines. This exceptional milestone reflects not only the team's competitive spirit but also its commitment to supporting members through the most demanding endurance challenges.

Strategic Partnerships and Brand Evolution

Throughout its 20-year history, TriClark has been supported by prestigious corporate partners:

ACCTN (Converge CEO Dennis Uy's cable channel brand) served as the team's first sponsor

YellowCab (2008-2015) – owned by Eric Puno, a close friend of former President Rene Tayag – became the team's signature title sponsor, giving TriClark its iconic yellow team colors

Pampanga's Best (2018-2019) supported the team's continued growth

SCANIA Trucks (2020-2022) – through distributor BJ Mercantile Inc. – provided sponsorship during a critical growth period

Volvo Construction Equipment (current title sponsor) – through dealer Civic Merchandising Inc., headed by Ronald Yao – represents the team's modern era

This partnership evolution reflects TriClark's ability to build lasting relationships with industry leaders, with former President Andrew Coronel instrumental in securing the team's last two title sponsorships.

Words from Leadership

Rene Ricardo "Abe" Tayag, Founding President:

"Twenty years ago, we had a simple but ambitious vision: to put Clark on the map as a world-class sports destination and build a team that embodied discipline, excellence, and community. TriClark was born from that dream. What amazes me most is not just the medals or the iron-distance finishes – though we're incredibly proud of those nearly 200 Ironman completions. What truly fulfills me is seeing how the team has instilled in our members the discipline and commitment to an active, healthy lifestyle. When you line up for a triathlon, you're not just racing for yourself – you're racing for your teammates, your family, and everyone who believed in you. That philosophy has been the heartbeat of TriClark since day one. I'm proud that our sponsors – from YellowCab to Volvo – have shared this vision and invested in representing Clark on the national and international stage. Here's to twenty years, and to many more."

Cyril Bermudo, Current President:

"The growth from 15 members to over 70 active athletes is a testament to what happens when you build something on a foundation of genuine community and shared passion. What I'm most proud of as current president is not just our numbers, but our consistency. TriClark continues to show up race after race, year after year, in local multisport competitions across the country. Our members understand that being part of this team means committing to excellence in training and competition. We've maintained our participation and membership loyalty because we've created an environment where every athlete – whether they're chasing podium finishes or personal bests – feels valued and supported. As we look toward the future, we're focused on welcoming new members while preserving the discipline and competitive spirit that Abe and our founding members established. TriClark is more than a team; it's a lifestyle, and our members live that every single day."

Looking Forward

Lan Alquero, Incoming President:

“As TriClark enters its third decade, the responsibility is clear: we must honor the legacy built by our founders and past leaders by moving the team forward with the same passion and purpose. My priority is to continue promoting triathlon and multisport endurance as accessible, life-changing pursuits, while strengthening the bonds within our team so that every member feels supported—from training days to race day. By enhancing team cohesion and sustaining our strong presence in local and international races, we will ensure that TriClark’s influence in Clark and the wider multisport community not only continues, but grows even stronger for the next generation of athletes.”

Team remains dedicated to its core mission: representing Clark as a premier multisport destination while fostering an active, disciplined community of endurance athletes. With a strong membership base, consistent podium performances, and unwavering corporate support, TriClark is positioned to continue its legacy of excellence.