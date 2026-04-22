Tricycle drivers receive ready-to-cook food packs

The City Government of Balanga in Bataan, through its Agriculture Office, has distributed some 1,000 ready-to-cook food packs to tricycle drivers.

This is the second roll out of the local government's assistance program under the HapagKalinga Pantry, aimed at supporting transport workers affected by the fuel price surge.

One of the recipients, Maximino Dizon, said the assistance helps in easing their household expenses.

“Malaking tulong na po sa amin itong mga food packs dahil kahit simple lang, nababawasan po ang aming gastusin sa araw-araw at nakakatulong po ito sa aming pamilya lalo na sa hirap ngayon dahil sa mataas na presyo ng gasolina," Dizon said.

The city government also distributed 200 packs of five-kilogram rice under the national government’s Benteng Bigas program, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture.

Mayor Raquel Francis Garcia expressed gratitude to the city’s transport sector.

The mayor recognized the drivers' contribution to community order and discipline, which helped earn Balanga City its recent recognition as the third safest city in the Philippines.

“Nakakatuwa pong makita ang mga ngiti ng ating mga tricycle drivers na ramdam ang kalinga at suporta mula sa HapagKalinga Pantry at Benteng Bigas Program. Tuloy-tuloy po ang ating serbisyo, malasakit, at pagtutulungan para sa ating mga kababayan," Garcia said. | PIA