Tricycle, jeepney drivers in Lubao get P5,400 each

Tricycle and jeepney drivers in Lubao, Pampanga, received P5,400 each under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program.

The provincial government said the assistance was distributed on Saturday to members of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA) and Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations (JODA).

The program is expected to help the drivers amid rising fuel prices.

The initiative was supported by the provincial government under the leadership of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

The provincial government said the program is part of its efforts to support the transport sector affected by rising fuel costs.