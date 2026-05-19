Trike drivers get aid from DSWD

Members of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA) in the first district of Pampanga benefitted from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the office of Representative Carmelo Lazatin Jr.

Lazatin said the program is expected to help transport workers recover from fuel price increases.

“Sa gitna ng pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina, kahit papaano ay makakatulong ang assistance na ito para sa araw-araw na pangangailangan ng ating mga tricycle drivers at operators,” Lazatin said.

Lazatin said that some 17,074 TODA members and 2,555 members of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations (JODA) in the first district received five kilos of rice each from his personal funds.

Malabanias Barangay Captain Luz Nava, who joined the event, thanked the lawmaker for his program that assists the transport sector.