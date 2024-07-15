Tropical depression off CL strengthens habagat

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--- The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday that a tropical depression, which was spotted some 1,100 kilometers west of Central Luzon, will affect the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The state weather bureau said on its 4 am July 15 forecast that the tropical depression outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has maximum sustained winds at 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph while moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA added that the unnamed tropical depression (as it is outside PAR) will not directly affect the country.

"It is not expected to affect country as it is already close to Vietnam. However, the effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat were strengthened by the tropical depression, and will continue to prevail over the western portions of Luzon, specifically, Palawan and Mindoro.

In Central Luzon, PAGASA said the chances of rain range from 60 percent to 90 percent with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 33°C from July 15 to 19.

Partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms with sometimes heavy rains will prevail over Bataan, Metro Manila, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and the rest of Mimaropa due to the enhanced habagat during the week, the state weather bureau said.